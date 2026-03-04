Champions Athenry lead the way with eight players on camogie club team of the year

SENIOR ALL-IRELAND champions Athenry have eight representatives on the camogie club championship team of the year for the 2025/2026 season, with finalists St Finbarr’s earning five places in the selection.

The Galway side edged out the Cork outfit after a thrilling replay in January, becoming senior champions for the first time since 1977.

Antrim’s Loughgiel Shamrocks, who lost the All-Ireland semi-final to St Finbarr’s after extra, extra-time, also feature with Amy Boyle and Róisín McCormick getting the nod.

Athenry duo Lisa Casserly and Therese Donohue have been nominated for the Player of the Year award along with St Finbarr’s and Cork star Sorcha McCartan.

“The 2025/2026 AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year is a fitting recognition of the exceptional standard we witnessed throughout this year’s club campaign,” said Uachtarán an Chumainn Camógaíochta Brian Molloy.

“The performances delivered by the players honoured, particularly across two gripping All-Ireland finals and a dramatic semi-final series, showcased the very best of our game in terms of skill, resilience and athleticism.”

AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year 2025/2026

1. Laura Freeney (Athenry)

2. Stephanie Punch (St Finbarr’s), 3. Aisling Egan (St Finbarr’s), 4. Dervla Higgins (Athenry)

5. Lisa Casserly (Athenry), 6. Olwen Rabbitte (Athenry), 7. Sinéad Feeney (Athenry)

8. Amy Boyle (Loughgiel Shamrocks – previous winner in 2022/2023 and 2024/2025) 9. Keeva McCarthy (St Finbarr’s)

10. Sorcha McCartan (St Finbarr’s), 11. Kerri O’Driscoll (Athenry), 12. Therese Donohue (Athenry)

13. Orlaith Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 14. Roisin McCormick (Loughgiel Shamrocks – previous winner in 2022/2023), 15. Clodagh Burke (Athenry)

AIB Camogie Club Championship Player of the Year nominees

Sorcha McCartan (St Finbarr’s)

Therese Donohue (Athenry)

Lisa Casserly (Athenry)

