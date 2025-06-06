The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry in the mix at Canadian Open after second-round 68
IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY is in contention at the RBC Canadian Open, four shots off the lead after finishing his second round in Toronto.
Lowry shot a two-under 68 on day two to sit eight-under overall.
USA’s Cameron Champ has moved into the lead, 12-under for the tournament following a round of 66.
Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen and Canada’s Richard Lee — the latter is still in action — are three shots back in tied second.
Lowry is currently in a share of fourth, one more behind. New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and USA’s Jake Knapp and Cristobal Del Solar of Chile join the Offaly man at the time of writing.
Lowry started on the back nine today, bogeying the 10th before birdies on holes 13, 15 and five amidst a steady round. He opened with a 64 on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy has just began second round, and has work to do to make the weekend cut after a disappointing opening 71, while Seamus Power withdrew during his first round.
More to follow.
