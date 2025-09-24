Spurs, Man City, and Newcastle all progress in Carabao Cup

PHIL FODEN AND Savinho were both on target as Manchester City cantered to a 2-0 win at Huddersfield to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Foden, who orchestrated for City as a deep-lying centre forward, fired Pep Guardiola’s side into an interval lead and Savinho gave the scoreline a more realistic look with 16 minutes to go.

City made nine changes following Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Arsenal, with only Foden and Nico O’Reilly retaining their places in the starting line-up, and they lacked precision in front of goal.

Teenage midfielder Divine Mukasa, one of six homegrown players in City’s starting line-up, made his first senior appearance.

City enjoyed 81.9 per cent of first-half possession, but failed to carve out any clear chances until Foden cut through Huddersfield’s back line in the 18th minute, playing a one-two with Mukasa on the edge of the box and drilling a shot into the bottom corner.

With Town penned back into their final third a second goal appeared inevitable and Savinho delivered in the 74th minute.

Foden picked him out inside the area and the Brazilian’s fierce angled strike went in at the near post.

Kalvin Phillips stepped off the bench in the closing stages for his first City appearance since December 2023 before Town substitute Cameron Ashia’s shot from the left edge of the area hit a post.

Elsewhere, Joelinton and Will Osula both helped themselves to doubles as Newcastle launched their Carabao Cup defence with a routine 4-1 victory over League One leaders Bradford.

The Brazil international struck in both halves with Osula finding the back of the net in between and then again at the death as the holders cruised into the fourth round at St James’ Park despite substitute Andy Cook’s late consolation goal.

It was a night on which Premier League class told, with the Magpies dominating throughout and, but for the efforts of City keeper Sam Walker, the margin of victory could have been significantly greater.

It was the home side who went ahead on 17 minutes when Elanga, Miley and Guimaraes combined to feed Gordon, whose blocked shot fell nicely for Joelinton to take a touch and slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Newcastle doubled their lead within two minutes, Guimaraes picking out Osula’s run between Matthew Pennington and former St Patrick’s Athletic, Drogheda United, and Bohemians defender Ciaran Kelly, and looking on as the Denmark Under-21 international fired confidently past keeper Walker.

Joelinton, Gordon and Osula all passed up good opportunities to make it 3-0 but Joelinton was more clinical with 15 minutes remaining when he ran on to Guimaraes’ beautifully-timed pass to finish.

Lifelong Newcastle fan Cook left his mark on the game when he rattled home a 79th-minute piledriver off the underside of the bar, but there was still time for Osula to double his tally from substitute Harvey Barnes’ 87th-minute cross.

Meanwhile, Tottenham barely broke into a sweat as they eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over Doncaster.

Boss Thomas Frank had promised to have a decent crack at the competition this season and he was as good as his word as Joao Palhinha’s improvised strike, a Jay McGrath own goal and Brennan Johnson’s stoppage-time breakaway disposed of League One Rovers.

Frank named a strong side including Pedro Porro, Xavi Simons and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs went ahead in the 14th minute after the Doncaster goalkeeper, Dubliner Ian Lawlor, missed his punch at a corner.

Sean Grehan, another Dubliner who was on loan at Bohs from Crystal Palace earlier this season, headed the loose ball off the line but only as far as Palhinha, who hooked an overhead kick back over the defender and into an empty net.

Spurs doubled their lead three minutes later when Wilson Odobert raided down the left and sent in another low cross.

Doncaster defender McGrath – who won the FAI Cup while on loan with St Pat’s in 2023 – was unable to sort his feet out in time and succeeded only in bundling the ball into his own net.

The Premier League side sensed they could end the tie as a contest before half-time, but Lawlor made good saves to deny Tel and Gray while Bentancur’s header from a corner floated just wide.

And Rovers almost pulled one back before the break when Owen Bailey’s Paolo Di Canio-style volley was tipped onto a post by Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky.

That was the only moment of mild peril Spurs faced, however, and Frank was able to shuffle his pack by sending on Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison for the final 30 minutes as well as handing a late debut to 16-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett.

Johnson then wrapped things up in stoppage time after being sent racing through on goal by Bergvall.