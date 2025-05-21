'I am loving what I am doing' - Ireland boss Carla Ward recently turned down WSL job

TOWARDS THE END of Carla Ward’s squad announcement press conference, the Ireland women’s head coach was asked about her future.

The question referenced the departure of FAI Head of Women’s Football Hannah Dingley after just a year in the role, for what Ward labelled “a wonderful opportunity” at Manchester City, and the managerial movement at club level in England.



Bottom line: is Ward fully committed to Ireland?

“You trying to get rid of me already? I’ve only been here five minutes!” was her initial response.

The former Aston Villa and Birmingham City manager was appointed in January, and has overseen three wins and one defeat in League B of the Nations League.

The 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign doesn’t begin until next February, it was pointed out, and there may be fear in some quarters around another FAI employee returning to Britain, like Dingley and Marc Canham.

Ward met the question about her commitment with a revelation.

“I’ll tell you one thing, I was offered a WSL job a few weeks ago and I turned it down because I am loving what I am doing,” she said.

Would that be the same if, say, Chelsea came knocking? (Sonia Bompastor recently guided them to a domestic treble, so an opening in West London is highly improbable.)

“Yeah.

“Listen, I really wanted the Ireland job. I turned down two other countries that offered me the job whilst I was in the interview process for Ireland because I genuinely, wholeheartedly wanted to manage this country. So when I say I am in, I am in.

“I am talking long term to the board, not just around the next two games, but how we develop the League of Ireland – we’ve spoke a lot about that – so there is a bigger picture here. I have loved being here. There have been some challenges of course, but I love being here. I am proud to represent this country.

“If you have a look at my career, when projects have been tough I’ve stuck around.”

Ward later confirmed that CEO David Courell is her line manager as Canham prepares to leave his role as FAI chief football officer. Canham’s deputy, Shane Robinson, was this week appointed as interim technical director.

While new call-up Erin Healy, the retiring Louise Quinn and Champions League final bound Katie McCabe dominated much of the press conference — along with the upcoming Nations League double-header against Türkiye and Slovenia – the difficult situation of another Irish player was also discussed.

Tyler Toland’s future is uncertain, after Blackburn Rovers withdrew from the Women’s Championship. Reports emerged last week that the club’s owners were unwilling to meet the league’s requirements on facilities, player welfare and staffing, and the decision was confirmed yesterday, hours after Ward spoke to the media.

Tyler Toland (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Toland is the Rovers captain, having been at the club since signing from Levante in 2023. Ward spoke to the 23-year-old midfielder before and after reports emerged and she is keen to focus on football, but the Ireland boss bemoans the affair.

“It’s sad, it’s sad, but it’s also difficult. I am understanding. When I was at Sheffield United, the same happened. They pulled the money.

“And the sad thing is that the women’s game isn’t as far on as people like to think it is, still. And there are still clubs that maybe it is difficult for because women’s football doesn’t make any money for a football club yet.

“So, it is not right, at all, but it is probably the first area they look at and say this is costing us X, so unless you have real owners and a board who really care about the women’s game or giving females in the community an opportunity, it is always going to be the first to go, sadly.”

“I spoke to Tyler more about her movements and what she would like to do,” Ward added.

“She is an ambitious young player, she wants to be competing top end of the championship for sure, she is not short of offers. I think she has put herself in a good position where she has performed and has people looking at her.

“There is a lot of disgruntlement going on in Blackburn, but Tyler is Tyler, she will focus on her football and what is next.”

Meanwhile, Ward is waiting for an update on the status of her assistant coach Amber Whiteley. The Liverpool interim manager is in the mix for the Reds full-time job, with interviews concluding on Monday and an outcome expected “at the end of the week”. Either way, Whiteley is on board for Ireland’s games against Türkiye and Slovenia, and “options” are being considered if a replacement is required thereafter.