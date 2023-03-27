Ex-England midfielder Palmer in hospital following 'suspected small heart attack'

FORMER ENGLAND MIDFIELDER Carlton Palmer said he was being kept in hospital for further tests following a “suspected small heart attack” during the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday.

Palmer – who had spells at West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds during a lengthy playing career, winning 18 international caps – was admitted overnight with observations continuing.

Advertisement

The 57-year-old, who later had managerial stints at Stockport and Mansfield, underwent a lengthy operation in 2016 for a heart condition which involved surgery to widen arteries.

Thank you so much for all the lovely messages I have being kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack ,they want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing .I will keep you updated .gutted I was flying to Portugal at 4pm with @LucyPal16907599 🙏 — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) March 27, 2023

Palmer wrote on Twitter that his “heart played up again in the first mile” of Sunday’s race, which resulted in him going to hospital.

“Thank you so much for all the lovely messages I have being kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack,” Palmer said in an updated Twitter post on Monday.

“They want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!