Cork teenager seals move to Championship club Preston

CATHAL O’SULLIVAN HAS sealed a move from Cork City to Championship club, Preston North End.

The 19-year-old, who will link up with the English club’s U21 side, has signed a contract until the summer of 2028, after his Cork deal expired.

The Ireland U21 international joined Cork from Leeside in 2020 and went on to over 50 senior appearances for the League of Ireland club, scoring seven goals and helping the team secure promotion to the Premier Division in 2024.

A Cork statement added: “The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Preston North End in line with the Fifa Training Compensation regulations, which will also see the club stand to benefit in the future based on Cathal’s success.”

Crystal Palace, Brentford and Celtic were among the other clubs linked with the exciting young talent.

The winger played 21 times in the Premier Division for Cork last season, but his campaign ended prematurely after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which he is currently recovering from, in July.