Ceire Smith marches into World Championships last 16

CAVAN SOUTHPAW CEIRE Smith will face the reigning world champion in her 51kg last-16 clash at the World Championships after beating Australia’s Commonwealth bronze medallist Taylah Robertson in Siberia on Thursday afternoon.

Smith was awarded a unanimous-decision victory over her Aussie foe, the judges scoring the contest 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

Robertson fought gamely but was soundly beaten by the Ulsterwoman, Smith’s counter left finding its mark throughout the contest — particularly in the middle stanza.

Smith will meet North Korea’s number-one seed Mi Choi Pang next Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Mi is the current world and Asian champion at 51kg.

Cork’s Christina Desmond will seek to build upon Ireland’s bright start when she squares off with Britain’s Sandy Ryan at 69kg on Friday.