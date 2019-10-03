This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ceire Smith marches into World Championships last 16

The Cavan woman will face the world champion in the next round.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 5:39 PM
8 minutes ago 43 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4836251
Ceire Smith (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ceire Smith (file pic).
Ceire Smith (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CAVAN SOUTHPAW CEIRE Smith will face the reigning world champion in her 51kg last-16 clash at the World Championships after beating Australia’s Commonwealth bronze medallist Taylah Robertson in Siberia on Thursday afternoon.

Smith was awarded a unanimous-decision victory over her Aussie foe, the judges scoring the contest 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

Robertson fought gamely but was soundly beaten by the Ulsterwoman, Smith’s counter left finding its mark throughout the contest — particularly in the middle stanza.

Smith will meet North Korea’s number-one seed Mi Choi Pang next Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Mi is the current world and Asian champion at 51kg.

Cork’s Christina Desmond will seek to build upon Ireland’s bright start when she squares off with Britain’s Sandy Ryan at 69kg on Friday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie