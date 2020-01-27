Celtic sign 21-year-old Ivorian midfielder

21-YEAR-OLD Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro has joined Celric on a four-and-a-half year deal, the club have confirmed.

The youngster waited for visa paperwork to be finalised before officially sealing his move to Parkhead.

He told Celtic’s website: “People talk about what you want from a team. I know Celtic will give me everything I want.

“I am joining a massive club, one of the world’s truly great football clubs with fantastic players, a beautiful history and the best fans around.

“I won’t look ahead too much but I have signed a long term four-and-a-half-year contract and across all these years I want to be part of more and more success at the club.

“I’m going to give absolutely everything to continue the success here at Celtic. I’ll give everything and more to continue the success this club has achieved.”

Soro began his career with FC Saxan in Moldova before joining Belarusian side FC Gomel in 2017 and subsequently making the switch to Tel Aviv-based Bnei Yehuda the following year.

He is Celtic’s second signing of the January transfer window, after Polish striker, Patryk Klimala joined earlier this week.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier today that Jonathan Afolabi has left the Scottish champions, linking up with second-tier Dunfermline Athletic.

The Dublin-born forward is the second Irish player to leave the club on loan this month, after full-back Lee O’Connor signed for Partick Thistle.

Additional reporting by AFP

