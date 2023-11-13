Cesc Fabregas takes over for first job in management at Como 1907

FORMER SLIGO ROVERS and UCD midfielder Liam Kerrigan will have a new boss at Como 1907, as former Arsenal and Spain legend Cesc Fabregas has taken over as the club’s interim manager following the departure of head coach Moreno Longo.

Fabregas, who played for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, has stepped up from his role as the Italian side’s under-19 coach

The 36-year-old finished his playing career with Como last season and will now take his first senior role in management.

Mirwan Suwarso, representative of the Como ownership group, said on the club’s Twitter account: “We thank Moreno Longo for all his hard work and dedication, especially after coming in following a difficult period last season.

“However, we would like to embark on a new path that hopefully will provide more excitement and entertainment for the fans in Como and beyond.

Ben Brady / INPHO Como midfielder Liam Kerrigan. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“We hope to make a new appointment for the head coach position in the near future. We thank the fans for understanding and their unwavering loyalty and support. As always, Forza Como.”

Como, who are sixth in the Serie B table, are not in action again until Saturday, November 25 when they face bottom-placed Feralpisalo.

Kerrigan played a number of games in midfield alongside Fabregas last season and was on the bench last weekend for the 1-0 win away to Ascoli. After sustaining an ACL injury in September 2022, Kerrigan is making headway in getting regular gametime.