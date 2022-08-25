Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 25 August 2022
Liverpool to face Rangers, while Celtic draw Real Madrid in Champions League group stage

Manchester City were drawn alongside Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea will meet AC Milan in their group.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 6:11 PM
42 minutes ago 9,927 Views 10 Comments
The Champions League and Europa League runners up will square off in the group stage.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL AND RANGERS have been paired together in the group stage of the Champions League, while Celtic will face reigning champions Real Madrid.

Last season’s runners up in the Champions League and Europa League respectively, Liverpool and Rangers are joined in a tough-looking Group A by four-times winners Ajax as well as Napoli, who are unbeaten at home in their last two group-stage campaigns.

Celtic were drawn into Group F with Carlo Ancelotti’s holders as well as RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Premier League champions Manchester City will face Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen in Group G, while 2020/21 champions Chelsea are in Group E with Italian champions AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Tottenham drew Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt, inaugural Champions League winners Marseille, and 10th-time entrants Sporting CP in Group D.

One of Bayern, Barcelona and Inter, meanwhile, will exit at the group stage after all three were drawn together alongside Viktoria Plzen in Group C.

Champions League group stage draw for 2022/23

Group A

  • Ajax
  • Liverpool
  • Napoli
  • Rangers

Group B

  • Porto
  • Atlético Madrid
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Club Brugge

Group C

  • Bayern Munich
  • Barcelona
  • Inter
  • Viktoria Plzen

Group D

  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • Sporting CP
  • Marseille

Group E

  • AC Milan
  • Chelsea
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

  • Real Madrid
  • RB Leipzig
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Celtic

Group G

  • Manchester City
  • Sevilla
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • FC Copenhagen

Group H

  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Juventus
  • Benfica
  • Maccabi Haifa

