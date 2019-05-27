Follow our minute-by-minute coverage of the richest game in football at Wembley.
Right, the teams are on their way out of the tunnel.
Not long to go now…
Given that the Championship is a fundamentally berserk thing, play-off finals are often – and surprisingly – low-scoring. You have to go back to Norwich’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in 2015 for the last time a team scored more than once, and 2012 for the last one in which both teams scored – that was West Ham’s 2-1 win over Blackpool.
Celebrity fan alert
“Not only can this game define these club’s seasons, but also their futures” yammers Sky presenter Scott Minto.
“…certainly in the short-to-medium term”, he adds a bit needlessly.
Villa are in this final thanks to a stunning, ten-game winning run under Dean Smith. The game that kicked off that streak? A 4-0 win over Derby.
The side’s other meeting this season, at Pride Park wasn’t quite as emphatic – just the 3-0 win for Villa on that occasion.
On top of that, Villa finished ahead of Derby in the final table this season – albeit by just two points.
Given all of that, you may not be surprised that Villa are rated as favourites to win today.
So - How much is this game worth?
Deloitte – who are, in football parlance, the Boffins of this enterprise – estimate that the game is worth £170 million (€192 million) to the winners. If they manage to stay up in their first season in the top flight, then it’s worth about £300 million.
Aston Villa tasted this game only last year, but were beaten 1-0 by Fulham…who went on to disgrace themselves in the Premier League.
Only four of Villa’s starting XI last year will kick-off today’s game: Ahmed Elmohamady, Albert Adomah, Jack Grealish and Conor Hourihane.
Derby, meanwhile, are in the play-off final for the first time since 2014, a game they lost 1-0 to QPR.
Only Richard Keogh survives from that game, and today could be a personal redemption story for him. Derby lost that game in the final minute to a Bobby Zamora goal…made possible by a horrible error by Keogh.Source: Queens Park Rangers FC/YouTube
So Ashley Cole starts today’s play-off at grand old age of 38. (Okay, we’re speaking in relative terms.) It’s his 34th game at Wembley, and previous club visits have yielded the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield.
If you’re wondering why this game is taking place while you’re struggling to shake off your weekend at work – it’s the Spring Bank Holiday in the UK.
Team News
No surprises for Aston Villa, with Conor Hourihane preferred to Glenn Whelan in midfield. Jack Grealish is the captain.
Richard Keogh captains Derby, with Ashley Cole (age 38!) starting at left-back in place of suspended Scott Malone.
It’s the Richest Game in Football, as Derby County and Aston Villa square off in the Championship play-off at Wembley for the glory of earning fantastical amounts of money…oh, and the actual sporting glory of playing in the Premier League.
It’s an intriguing tie, with the fabulous sub-plot of Frank Lampard (Derby County manager) versus John Terry (Aston Villa assistant) on the sideline.
There is plenty of Irish interest, too. Derby will have Richard Keogh as captain and 18-year-old Irish prospect Jason Knight on the fringes of their squad, while Villa have Conour Hourihane, Glenn Whelan and Jack Greal- okay, sorry, that’s the last reference we’ll make to that.
But there are so many questions to answer: Who will go up, and who will be left to play Leeds next season? The Championship has been largely bonkers all season, so will it finish with another wild flourish? And will John Terry go full, shinpads-and-all kit if Villa win out?
Kick off is at 3pm, so team news is coming up….
Kick off is at 3pm, so team news is coming up….
