10 mins ago

Villa are in this final thanks to a stunning, ten-game winning run under Dean Smith. The game that kicked off that streak? A 4-0 win over Derby.

The side’s other meeting this season, at Pride Park wasn’t quite as emphatic – just the 3-0 win for Villa on that occasion.

On top of that, Villa finished ahead of Derby in the final table this season – albeit by just two points.

Given all of that, you may not be surprised that Villa are rated as favourites to win today.