Smyth ties record with five field goals in Saints win, Chargers and Bills edge closer to playoffs

NFL 6pm results

Bears 22-16 Packers

Cowboys 17-34 Chargers

Giants 13-16 Vikings

Dolphins 21-45 Bengals

Panthers 23-20 Buccaneers

Saints 29-6 Jets

Browns 20-23 Bills

Titans 26-9 Chiefs

CHARLIE SMYTH TIED a Saints record as he kicked five field goals in New Orleans’ 29-6 victory over the New York Jets. Smyth converted field goals from 35, 49, 36, 50 and then 39 yards, missing once from 61 yards. He also tagged on an additional point to two touchdowns, taking his total haul to 17 points.

That makes the third-most points by a kicker in a single game this season, and the second-most field goals kicked this year after the Seahawks’ Jason Myers made six last week.

Saints’ victory improves their record this season to 5-10, and follows the news earlier this week that Smyth has signed a three-year contract to Saints’ active roster.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s early games, Justin Herbert threw two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Los Angeles Chargers moved to the brink of the playoffs with a 34-17 victory over the already-eliminated Dallas Cowboys.

Chargers quarterback Herbert produced a near flawless performance to set up a convincing win against a Cowboys team whose postseason hopes were snuffed out by Philadelphia’s win over Washington on Saturday.

Herbert finished with 300 passing yards from 23-of-29 attempts with no interceptions, and rushed for 42 yards including a third quarter touchdown.

The win left the Chargers with an 11-4 record in the AFC West, all but guaranteeing they will advance to the postseason.

The Chargers could wrap up a playoff berth later Sunday, if the Houston Texans lose to the Las Vegas Raiders. They will also qualify if the Indianapolis Colts fail to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

In other early action on Sunday, the faltering Tampa Bay Buccaneers stumbled to a 23-20 defeat on the road to the Carolina Panthers in a crucial NFC South divisional tussle.

The Panthers vaulted into first place in the division following the win, which leaves them with an 8-7 record with the Bucs second on 7-8.

The loss was another hammer blow for Tampa Bay, who have taken just one win from their last seven games to allow Carolina to edge past them in the divisional standings.

The Buffalo Bills also powered towards the playoffs with a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a quiet game with just 130 passing yards and no touchdowns from 12 completions.

Instead it was left to the Bills ground game to grind out victory, with running back James Cook rushing for two touchdowns and 117 yards to set up a win, which takes Buffalo to 11-4 for the season.

Buffalo can qualify for the playoffs if either Houston or Indianapolis fail to win their week 16 fixtures.

The Kansas City Chiefs, eliminated from postseason contention last week, endured another miserable afternoon with a 26-9 defeat to the Tennessee Titans (3-12) in Nashville.

The Chiefs’ defeat was compounded by an injury to back-up quarterback Gardner Minshew, who exited in the second quarter with what reports said was a possible anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an identical injury in last week’s loss to the Chargers.

– © AFP 2025, with additional reporting by Gavan Casey and Gavin Cooney