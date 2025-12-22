'It's a moment I'd like back': Charlie Smyth confident there's more to come after record-equalling night

CHARLIE SMYTH IS confident that a 60+ yard field goal is well within his reach after his record-equalling night for the New Orleans Saints.

The man from Mayobridge, County Down, kicked five field goals in a 29-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, tying the Saints’ franchise record.

Smyth, 24, also made two extra points, but it was his only miss of the night — from 61 yards — that might yet prove to be the most valuable takeaway from his fledgling NFL career.

There have only been 10 successful field goals of 60+ yards in the NFL this season, and with just four starts under his belt, Smyth feels that he can join that club.

“It’s a moment I’d like back,” he said of the miss.

“It’s a little bit of a learning moment — I know I can hit those without changing my form, but because it was my first 60-plus attempt in the game and it was the end of the half, I kinda was a little amped up. I wish I could have that one back.

“It was a great learning moment for going forward. I feel like don’t need to change my form to hit 61, but I sort of short-stabbed it and pulled it a little bit, so we’ll learn going forward.”

Smyth's first-half miss: "I sort of short-stabbed it and pulled it." AP Photo / Ella Hall/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Ella Hall/Alamy Stock Photo / Ella Hall/Alamy Stock Photo

After kicking the Saints’ game-winner last weekend, Smyth was promoted to the active roster and rewarded with a new three-year contract, adding his name toa long list of Irish sporting success stories in 2025.

“Rory [McIlroy] won the Masters, and then Shane Lowry hit the putt at the Ryder Cup. Athletics at home is taking off really well, a couple of girls are doing really well, and the Irish soccer team had a big win against Hungary a couple of weeks ago.

“I feel like sport at home is rising — Katie Taylor in boxing — Irish sporting culture around the world is picking up. It’s pretty cool to be part of that, so we’ve just got to keep it going now.”

In what has been a dismal year for the Saints, Smyth and his team-mates have found some late-season form with three wins on the bounce.

“I haven’t been around American football culture a lot, this is the first time, but even when we were 2-10, everybody in the locker room was super together. I don’t think that’s normal.

“I think whenever teams are losing games, people start to bitch at each other and start to give off to each other. That hasn’t happened this year, this team has stuck together, and that’s why the wins are starting to come now.

“We all want to be a part of this going forward. That’s what’s at stake for everybody: who’s going to stay, who’s not going to be a part of it. That’s what everybody’s fighting for and that’s what I’m fighting for. I want to be a part of this.”