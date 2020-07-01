This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea unveil new home shirt featuring a sponsor that Ireland fans know well

The Premier League club will have the ’3′ logo on their latest jerseys.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 1:55 PM
52 minutes ago 2,847 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5138362

THE FIRST OFFICIAL images of Chelsea’s new home strip have been released today. 

The Premier League club, whose gear is manufactured by Nike, say the blue herringbone-knit pattern on the kit is inspired by “the traditional craft of London tailoring”.

Chelsea 3 Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic in the newly-released shirt. Source: Twitter/Chelsea FC

It is the first time Chelsea will have telecommunications company ’3′ as their main sponsor.

Ireland supporters will know the logo well, as it was on the senior men’s and women’s team shirts for 10 years, until the mobile provider ended the deal last December

Many bemoaned its presence on replica Ireland jerseys, and there have been some Blues fans who are equally unimpressed: 

Chelsea sponsor

Chelsea sponsor 2

Chelsea sponsor 3

