Chelsea unveil new home shirt featuring a sponsor that Ireland fans know well

THE FIRST OFFICIAL images of Chelsea’s new home strip have been released today.

The Premier League club, whose gear is manufactured by Nike, say the blue herringbone-knit pattern on the kit is inspired by “the traditional craft of London tailoring”.

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic in the newly-released shirt. Source: Twitter/Chelsea FC

It is the first time Chelsea will have telecommunications company ’3′ as their main sponsor.

Ireland supporters will know the logo well, as it was on the senior men’s and women’s team shirts for 10 years, until the mobile provider ended the deal last December.

Many bemoaned its presence on replica Ireland jerseys, and there have been some Blues fans who are equally unimpressed:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!