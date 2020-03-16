This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea star to be reminded of his responsibilities after breaking self-isolation

Mason Mount was spotted in London with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice on Sunday.

By Press Association Monday 16 Mar 2020, 1:12 PM
Chelsea's Mason Mount (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Chelsea's Mason Mount (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

MASON MOUNT will be reminded of his responsibilities by Chelsea after the England international broke his self-isolation at the weekend, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old was spotted playing football with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice at a centre in London on Sunday.

It comes after Chelsea revealed in the early hours of Friday that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, the full men’s squad, coaching staff and a number of the backroom team were forced to self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.

Mount broke those self-isolation guidelines when he met up with Rice and will be reminded of his responsibilities by the Blues.

The Premier League is currently suspended until 4 April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

