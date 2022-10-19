Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ogbene facing race against time to be fit for Ireland next month

The Rotherham striker has been ruled out for up to six games with a hamstring problem.

54 minutes ago 410 Views 0 Comments
Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene.
Image: PA

A HAMSTRING INJURY is expected to rule Chiedozie Ogbene out for up to six games for Rotherham United, leaving him in a race against time to be fit for Republic of Ireland duty next month. 

Ogbene has been sidelined since last week and had a scan in London to determine the extent of the problem. 

The results determined that he’s expected to miss between four and six games. 

“He’s going to be out for two or three weeks, taking in our next four to six games,” Rotherham manager Matt Taylor told the club’s website.

“It doesn’t sound like a long time but there’s a lot of games. Considering he got injured last Thursday, it wasn’t the news I’d expected or hoped for.

“I’d actually thought he’d have a chance for the weekend but he’ll miss the next few games.”

It means Ogbene will have to prove his fitness before Ireland’s friendlies next month against Norway and Malta.

His injury has added to Kenny’s worries after Troy Parrott was ruled out for a number of months after damaging his hamstring while celebrating a goal against Norwich City recently. 

