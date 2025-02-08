'It will be really special' - Hoy to deliver ball for Scotland's clash with Ireland

SCOTLAND SAID THEY will be inspired by Olympic gold medallist and 11-time world champion cyclist Chris Hoy delivering the match ball at Murrayfield before kick-off in their Six Nations clash with Ireland tomorrow.

Edinburgh native Hoy publicly spoke about his terminal cancer diagnosis last year.

The 48-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was then informed by doctors that it had become terminal, with Hoy told he had between two and four years to live.

He will undoubtedly receive a rousing reception at the home of Scottish rugby tomorrow afternoon when he delivers the match ball, having led the Scotland team bus’ arrival in the ‘Lead the Legends’ car.

Scotland co-captain Rory Darge said he and his team-mates will take great inspiration.

“It will be really special,” said Darge after his team’s captain’s run his morning.

“He’s obviously a massive inspiration for sporting achievements in cycling, but also what he’s going through personally is really inspiring too. I’m sure he’ll get a good reception at Murrayfield and it’ll be a special moment and a good start to the game.

“The figure he is anyway would be an inspiration in what he’s achieved. I’m sure the Murrayfield crowd will get behind that and make it an even more special moment. That energy will hopefully be something that we can feed off as players and put into the performance.”

Darge said Scotland haven’t been focusing on Ireland too much ahead of tomorrow’s clash in Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s men are keen to build on the good things they did in last weekend’s bonus-point win against Italy.

“Ireland are obviously world-class,” said Darge. “I think that’s the danger when you play them. They don’t necessarily go away – they stay at it. There are so many words you can use to describe their qualities. They’re clinical. If you give them those opportunities, they usually take them. Their breakdown work is world-class.

Rory Darge at Scotland's captain's run. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I thought they played really well against England. I thought England played well and then the Irish quality came through in the end and they got a really good result. We know that it’s going to be some challenge to get a result.

“But rather than focus on that too much, we just have to really bring our focus and attention to what we can do well.”

Ireland’s decision to name Peter O’Mahony in their starting XV has caught the attention of supporters on both sides of the water.

Darge, who was excellent against Italy last weekend, is looking forward to another tussle with O’Mahony.

“I think it’s just to do with the quality of player he is. I’ve met Peter a couple of times. He’s a really good guy and obviously a really quality player. You look at his work at the breakdown and he’s a lineout operator at six.

“He’s got a wealth of experience as well. I think he’s just one of those players that you don’t really question too much because his quality has been proven time and time again.”

Some Irish supporters might be surprised to hear the Scotland co-captain describing O’Mahony in such glowing terms, but Darge said there is no bad blood there.

“Part of it is obviously the theatre of the game and your guys’ job certainly is to drive that,” said Darge.

“For us, this game is massively about the fact it’s the second round of the Six Nations. We’re the only game where both teams won the previous round. To pull on that side of things is maybe not recognising the importance of the game as what it is.

“It’s a massive Six Nations game. That’s what this game is to me anyway. That’s certainly enough to play for us.”