Chris Hughton named head coach of Ghana

CHRIS HUGHTON HAS been appointed head coach of Ghana’s national team.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who has managed Brighton, Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich and Nottingham Forest after a successful playing career, had been technical advisor to the Black Stars for the last 12 months.

Advertisement

The duration of the 64-year-old’s contract has yet to be released.

A statement on the Ghana Football Association’s website read: “The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“The GFA has also decided to maintain assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.”