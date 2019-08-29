This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United defender Smalling set to make surprise move to Italy

The 29-year-old England international is reportedly close to joining Roma on loan.

By Ben Blake Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,485 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4787219
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Chris Smalling is close to joining Serie A side Roma on loan. 

The 29-year-old, who arrived at Old Trafford from Fulham nine years ago, is out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Harry Maguire arriving for £85 million (€93m) over the summer. 

Smalling has yet to feature in squads for the opening three Premier League games of the season, and Italian clubs Roma are eager to add an experienced centre-half after failing to land Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool. 

According to Sky Sport Italia, United were initially looking for £18m (€20m), but the deal now looks set to be a one-year loan. 

Smalling, capped 31 times for England, is expected in Italy this evening to undergo a medical. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

