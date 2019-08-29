Man United defender Smalling set to make surprise move to Italy

The centre half has yet to feature this season.

MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Chris Smalling is close to joining Serie A side Roma on loan.

The 29-year-old, who arrived at Old Trafford from Fulham nine years ago, is out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Harry Maguire arriving for £85 million (€93m) over the summer.

Smalling has yet to feature in squads for the opening three Premier League games of the season, and Italian clubs Roma are eager to add an experienced centre-half after failing to land Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool.

According to Sky Sport Italia, United were initially looking for £18m (€20m), but the deal now looks set to be a one-year loan.

Smalling, capped 31 times for England, is expected in Italy this evening to undergo a medical.