Friday 28 May 2021
London calling for Cian Kelleher as he bids farewell to Leinster

The 26-year-old will depart at the end of the season to join Ealing Trailfinders.

By Paul Dollery Friday 28 May 2021, 5:31 PM
Cian Kelleher pictured during Leinster's Champions Cup game against Northampton Saints last December.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CIAN KELLEHER WILL take his career to West London next season after English Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders confirmed his signing from Leinster.

Kelleher, who can operate on the wing or as a fullback, has scored 12 tries in 26 appearances across two spells with Leinster.

The 26-year-old Dubliner – whose younger brother is Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher – returned to the province in 2019, having spent the previous three seasons with Connacht.

“I’d like to thank Leinster Rugby for my time with the club,” he said. “It’s been enjoyable and particularly getting to play with my brother and best friends once again. They’re memories I’ll cherish.

“The last year has been strange to say the least and it would have been great to have played in front of the supporters in the RDS Arena one more time, but it’s not meant to be. I would like to thank them all for their support of me during the highs and the lows of my time here and the welcome afforded to me on my return.

“I’m really excited by the challenge in Ealing Trailfinders and it’s one I’m relishing over in the UK. I’m looking forward to linking up with Ben Ward and with Kieran Campbell joining next season as well, it’s a club with really exciting ambitions that I’m thrilled to be a part of.

“I want to finish my time with Leinster in the right manner and then I’ll look to start a new chapter with Ealing which I can’t wait to get started.”

Kelleher’s most recent outing for Leinster came against Connacht earlier this month, when he contributed a try to a 51-20 victory over his former side in the Rainbow Cup.

“Cian is a very exciting signing for the club and he will bring a wealth of experience of playing top-level rugby,” said Ealing Trailfinders director of rugby Ben Ward. “He has great footwork and the ability to beat defenders which will be exciting to watch especially on our pitch.

“He had a very successful spell at Connacht before returning to Leinster and I’m delighted that he has brought into the vision and ongoing project at Ealing Trailfinders to sign with us.”

