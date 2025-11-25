McPhillips and Coscoran in Ireland's mixed relay team for European Cross Country Championships

CIAN MCPHILLIPS AND Andrew Coscoran have been named in Ireland’s mixed relay team which will compete at the European Cross Country Championships next month.

Athletics Ireland have announced a team of 34 athletes for the event in Lagoa, Portugal on Sunday 14 December.

McPhillips (UCD AC), and Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC), will be joined by Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC) and Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin AC) as Ireland prepares to send a mixed relay to these championships for the first time since 2022.

Longford native McPhillips made history at the World Athletics Championships in Toyko this year when he became the first Irish man to qualify for a world outdoor 800m final. He set a new national record of 1:42.15 to finish fourth in the final, coming in behind Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Djamel Sedjati and Marco Arop, who were the Olympic medallists in this event last year.

Coscoran also competed in a final at the World Athletics Championships, finishing 12th in the men’s 1500m as he crossed the line in 3:35:87.

Locked in for Lagoa! 🇵🇹😤



Our team for the European Cross Country Championships has been confirmed 🙌



Selection announcement ⬇️https://t.co/LNqOCpdVCG#IrishAthletics #Lagoa2025 pic.twitter.com/f2If5skym9 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, recent national cross country champions Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) have also been included in the team travelling to Portugal.

Fay, who holds the national record over 5000m, will be joined on the men’s senior team by Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers), Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers), Darragh McElhinney (Bantry AC) and Efrem Gidey (Clonliffe Harriers) as Ireland go in search of a team medal in the event for the first time since 2000.

Everard will be in the senior women’s team alongside Niamh Allen (Leevale AC), who finished 11th in this race last year, Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers), Mary Mulhare (Portlaoise AC) and Emily Haggard-Kearney (North Belfast Harriers).

After winning silver in the U23 race twelve months ago, Nick Griggs (Candour Track Club) will once again bid for a podium place in Portugal. Also running in this category will be Jonas Stafford (UCD AC), Niall Murphy (Ennis Track AC), Callum Morgan (Candour Track Club) and Lughaidh Mallon (UCD AC).

Double European U23 track medallist Anika Thompson (Leevale AC), and Ava O’Connor (Tullamore Harriers) will lead the women’s U23 team with national champion Roise Roberts (Candour Track Club), Amy Greene (Finn Valley AC) and Kirsty Maher (Moy Valley AC).

Event Athlete Club Coach

Mixed Relay: Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin AC)

Mixed Relay: Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC)

Mixed Relay: Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC)

Mixed Relay: Cian McPhillips (UCD AC)

Senior Men: Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC)

Senior Men: Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers)

Senior Men: Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers)

Senior Men: Darragh McElhinney (Bantry AC)

Senior Men: Efrem Gidey (Clonliffe Harriers)

Senior Women: Fiona Everard (Bandon AC)

Senior Women: Niamh Allen (Leevale AC)

Senior Women: Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers)

Senior Women: Mary Mulhare (Portlaoise AC)

Senior Women: Emily Haggard- Kearney (North Belfast Harriers)

U23 Men: Nick Griggs (Candour Track Club)

U23 Men: Jonas Stafford (UCD AC)

U23 Men: Niall Murphy (Ennis Track AC)

U23 Men: Callum Morgan (Candour Track Club)

U23 Men: Lughaidh (Mallon UCD AC)

U23 Women: Roise Roberts (Candour Track AC)

U23 Women: Amy Greene Finn (Valley AC)

U23 Women: Anika Thompson (Leevale AC)

U23 Women: Ava O’Connor (Tullamore Harriers)

U23 Women: Kirsty Maher (Moy Valley AC)

U20 Men: Noah Harris (Parnell AC)

U20 Men: Caolan McFadden (Cranford AC)

U20 Men: Tom Breslin (Clonliffe Harriers)

U20 Men: Finn Diver (Beechmount Harriers)

U20 Men: Cormac Dixon (Tallaght AC)

U20 Women: Emma Hickey (United Striders AC)

U20 Women: Lucy Foster (Willowfield Harriers)

U20 Women: Eimear Cooney (Ace AC)

U20 Women: Abby Smith (Shercock AC)

U20 Women: Anna Gardiner (East Down AC)

Non-Travelling Reserves