USA invite reflecting Ireland's growth, World Cup second coming and All-Star support

THAT THE USA selected Ireland as friendly opponents as they prepare to defend their World Cup crown speaks volumes of the growth of Vera Pauw’s side, according to Ciara Grant.

Grant made her debut against the all-conquering US in 2012 and over a decade on, the Hearts midfielder is back Stateside as Ireland’s first-ever major tournament moves into full view.

“In the last three or four years, the team has grown at a rocket pace and you can see that from the results,” the Donegal native tells the media from Texas ahead of Saturday’s opening friendly.

“Us getting an invite by the States to come over shows the team we are now, that they want to play us and use us as prep matches. Back then it was their celebratory tour, so they were picking teams that they could beat 3-0, 5-0, 7-0, whereas here they are thinking about their World Cup preparation. It is benefitting us, but it is also giving us a compliment that a team like this wants to play us.

“Beating Australia in a friendly almost two years ago gave us that inner confidence that we can go on and show the world what we are capable of. It’s being realistic, but also being ambitious in what we can do.”

Similarly, on an individual level.

Grant has been an important squad player through the campaign thus far, though minutes have been limited.

She won’t shy away from the fact that her last appearance was against Georgia at home in November 2021, and that competition is heating up and opportunities are lessening.

“I just have to back myself. I’ve been in every squad so far in the entire campaign, I know my role in the team and I’m doing everything I can to get on that plane to Australia in July.

“No matter what happens, I know I’ve played my part. I’ve had an amazing two years in the run-up to this year’s World Cup. As a player, you would be extremely disappointed but there would be that elemental, ‘Look what you’ve helped to do’ as well.

“Vera regularly keeps in contact about where we stand. For me, I’ve had a few setbacks over the last few years, with Covid and different things when there was that opportunity to show what I could do. But I think Vera trusts my experience and knows what I can bring.

“Our midfield is extremely strong, I’m not going to talk around that, we have a lot of players who can play in multiple positions in midfield. But me and her have a clear conversation about what my role is within the team and if I am needed, I will be ready.”

James Crombie Grant facing Brazil at the U17 World Cup in 2010. James Crombie

Grant has thrived since moving to a full-time professional environment in Scotland. The 29-year-old is vice-captain at Hearts, putting in big displays and scoring regularly. She’s thoroughly enjoying and embracing her second coming as a footballer.

An Ireland underage star who played at the U17 World Cup in 2010, the Letterkenny woman had pretty much closed the door on her career at the end of 2016 when her full-time job as a doctor ramped up.

“I think I pushed myself to my limit in college trying to balance it all and then when I knew I was going to be starting full-time work I was like, ‘I just can’t’. I like to give my all to everything. At that stage, it was just going to be too much. Getting back in working with the FAI at an underage level as the cover team doctor, it sparked a huge interest in myself.”

A conversation with her former Donegal Centre of Excellence coach, Trevor Scanlon, also helped relight the fire. Grant was 27 at the time and Scanlon urged her to return, advising that, ‘Most footballers don’t peak until they’re 29′.

From there, she dipped her toes back in with Sion Swift in the Northern Irish League, and later joined Shelbourne as she landed a lecturing post in Dublin and targetted an international return.

The rest is history.

Amidst all of that, Grant recalls watching the European Championship qualifier defeat to Ukraine and pinpoints that as the moment when making a senior World Cup became a realistic ambition.

“I remember scheduling my work so I could watch it. I think it was a lunchtime kick-off. That passion I had watching the girls that day, knowing how close we were to qualifying for a major tournament, I was like, ‘This country is on the brink of that being achievable’. From that moment on I believed in the team, even though I wasn’t part of the team.

“Noel King, when I was 15, 16, would say, ‘When were you born?’ I’d say 1993. He’d say, ‘Once those 93s come along we are going there’. That’s what we did.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Grant, Amber Barrett, StatSports technician Niamh McDaid and Roma McLaughlin celebrate after the World Cup play-off. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The World Cup is the destination this summer, but the journey continues Stateside over the coming days. Austin’s Q2 Stadium hosts Saturday’s showdown [KO 7.30pm Irish time, live on RTÉ Two], with the second game taking place in St Louis, Misouri on Tuesday.

Grant and co. are expecting the ‘Irish Roar’ in Texas in particular, with the LGFA All-Stars Touring party among those due to be in attendance. “I was planning on asking Vera if she would let me away on the Sunday to play in the All-Star match but I’m not sure I’m going to get the go-ahead just yet,” Amber Barrett laughed earlier this week.

Also a talented inter-county Gaelic footballer in her day, Grant is hoping to meet up with the Donegal contingent if schedules and logistics allow.

“I was in school with Geraldine [McLaughlin] from the age of 12 the whole way up, Niamh McLaughlin as well, we all met on that Donegal U14s team and made some lifelong friends,” she concludes.

“The coincidence that they are here is amazing. It’s great even just as a female athlete that the Gaelic All-Stars are here, the soccer All-Stars… a lot of the players on our team played Gaelic growing up as well, so it’s a nice full circle to see a good Donegal contingent in the city.”