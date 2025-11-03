Ciarán Kilduff signs new Dundalk deal after week of uncertainty

CIARÁN KILDUFF WILL remain as Dundalk manager after signing a new two-year contract, the League of Ireland club has confirmed.

Kilduff tendered his resignation last week amid an ongoing crisis at Oriel Park, and had been heavily linked with a move to Waterford.

But as the club’s shareholders entered mediation talks, and the promoted Lilywhites stated their intention to secure a Premier Division licence for 2026, they issued a statement asserting that Kilduff is “the right person to lead the team”.

On Monday, the club announced a new deal with their former player turned manager “following positive talks with Ciarán about the strategic direction of Dundalk FC”.

“We are delighted that Ciarán has committed to remain at Dundalk FC after signing a 24-month rolling contract, ideally for many seasons ahead,” said executive director Chris Clinton.

“We are convinced that Ciarán is the perfect person to lead the club forward, both on and off the pitch, in the LOI 2026 Premier Division, the club’s centenary season.

“Ciarán’s ability to identify and nurture talent, integrate young players into a professional environment, along with his dedication and leadership, are combined skillsets that make him uniquely qualified for the most vital position at the club. We are honored and delighted to have Ciarán secured for the future.”

Kilduff added: “What started as a privilege, yet a leap of faith, has become the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“To commit to two more years minimum at this club, with this group, seems easy now.”