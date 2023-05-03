Colin Healy departs as Cork City manager

COLIN HEALY has left his role as Cork City boss, it has been confirmed.

The move comes following four losses on the bounce, including a 5-0 defeat to Bohemians on Monday, which left the Leesiders second from bottom in the Premier Division table with nine points from 13 games.

The 43-year-old ex-Ireland international had been in charge of the club since 2020 and oversaw their promotion back to the top flight after winning the First Division title last year.

The former Celtic youngster previously represented Cork as a player between 2007 and 2009 and during a second stint between 2012 and 2017, going to work as head of their academy following his retirement as a player.

Healy’s departure has been announced just after confirmation earlier today that Liam Buckley has been appointed as the club’s Sporting Director.

The former Sligo Rovers boss is expected to temporarily take charge for Friday’s game at home to St Patrick’s Athletic.

A statement from the club released this evening read: “Cork City FC wish to confirm that Colin Healy has stepped down as manager of the club’s men’s first team.

“Following discussions with the club, Colin will leave his role with immediate effect.

“As a player, Colin made over 170 league appearances in two spells with the club before his retirement, winning two FAI Cups and a Setanta Sports Cup. After calling time on his playing career, Colin returned to the club as Head of Academy. He was then appointed interim first team manager in 2020, before taking the job full-time ahead of the 2021 season. Since then, he oversaw the rebuilding of the squad, winning the First Division title and promotion back to the Premier Division in 2022.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Colin for the contribution he has made to Cork City FC, both as a player and as manager, and wish him every success in the future.”