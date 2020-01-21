Former Cork City defender joins Derry City for 2020 season

FORMER CORK CITY DEFENDER Colm Horgan has joined Derry City for the 2020 season, the Premier Division side has announced.

The 25-year-old has been training with the club and appeared as a second-half substitute in a friendly against Drogheda on Friday night.

Horgan, who debuted for Salthill Devon in the 2010 season, went on to line out for Galway United and played a key role in their promotion to the top flight in the 2015 season.

He remained at Galway until the end of the 2017 season, before departing for Cork City on a two-year contract.

He lined out for the Leeside outfit 20 times in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last season. His older brother Daryl — an Ireland international who is now at Hibernian — previously lined out for Salthill Devon, Sligo Rovers, Cork City, Dundalk and Preston North End, while younger sibling Kevin is a goalkeeper with Galway United.

Ex-Cork City captain Conor McCormack returned to Derry City in December, while Republic of Ireland U21 winger Stephen Mallon penned a six-month loan deal with the Candystripes earlier this month.

Derry City are due to kick off their 2020 season away to champions Dundalk on Friday, 14 February.

