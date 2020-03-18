This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conan Byrne undertakes 42km marathon walk to Dublin's football grounds

The former winger is out raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society today.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 2:33 PM
https://the42.ie/5049949

WE ALL KNOW well by now that Conan Byrne is a great man when it comes to charity work.

Last year, the former UCD, Sporting Fingal, Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and Glenavon winger raised over €6,000 for a student undergoing cancer treatment by shaving his head.

And, with this year’s Daffodil Day cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the primary school teacher has come up with another novel idea. 

This morning, Byrne embarked on a 42km marathon walk for the Irish Cancer Society — taking in each of Dublin’s League of Ireland grounds before finishing up at the Aviva Stadium. 

Conan Byrne walk

His journey began at Shels’ home, Tolka Park, from which he made the short trip to Dalymount Park. Next, he crossed the Liffey to visit Richmond Park and Tallaght Stadium. 

From there, it is on to Cabinteely’s Stradbrook and the UCD Bowl, before he arrives at Lansdowne Road some time this evening. 

conan-byrne-pictured-walking-from-richmond-park-to-tallaght-stadium Making his way from Richmond Park to Tallaght. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

You can follow Conan’s progress on his Twitter account as he is posting updates throughout the day. 

To donate to this excellent cause, visit his GoFundMe page, where almost €10,000 has already been raised. 

Oh, and he is wearing the jersey of each club along the way…

conan-byrne-pictured-on-butterfield-ave-rathfarnham-as-he-makes-his-way-from-tallaght-stadium-to-stradbrook Byrne, pictured in a Shamrock Rovers jersey, on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham as he makes his way from Tallaght Stadium to Stradbrook. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

