Conan Byrne undertakes 42km marathon walk to Dublin's football grounds

WE ALL KNOW well by now that Conan Byrne is a great man when it comes to charity work.

Last year, the former UCD, Sporting Fingal, Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and Glenavon winger raised over €6,000 for a student undergoing cancer treatment by shaving his head.

And, with this year’s Daffodil Day cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the primary school teacher has come up with another novel idea.

This morning, Byrne embarked on a 42km marathon walk for the Irish Cancer Society — taking in each of Dublin’s League of Ireland grounds before finishing up at the Aviva Stadium.

His journey began at Shels’ home, Tolka Park, from which he made the short trip to Dalymount Park. Next, he crossed the Liffey to visit Richmond Park and Tallaght Stadium.

From there, it is on to Cabinteely’s Stradbrook and the UCD Bowl, before he arrives at Lansdowne Road some time this evening.

Making his way from Richmond Park to Tallaght. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

You can follow Conan’s progress on his Twitter account as he is posting updates throughout the day.

To donate to this excellent cause, visit his GoFundMe page, where almost €10,000 has already been raised.

Oh, and he is wearing the jersey of each club along the way…

Byrne, pictured in a Shamrock Rovers jersey, on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham as he makes his way from Tallaght Stadium to Stradbrook. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

