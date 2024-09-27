Bealham returns for Connacht as Buckley reaches 250 caps

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has made four changes to side that narrowly lost to Munster for tomorrow’s URC round two clash with the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV], with Ireland international Finlay Bealham set to make his first appearance of the season.

Bealham comes into the team alongside Niall Murray and Shane Jennings, while David O’Connor is handed a debut in the Connacht second row.

There is only one change in the Connacht backline, with Jennings replacing the injured Shayne Bolton on the wing. Santiago Cordero and Mack Hansen complete the Connacht back three, with Piers O’Conor and Cathal Forde continuing in midfield.

Scrum-half Ben Murphy and out-half Josh Ioane again start in the halfbacks after both players impressed on debut against Munster.

In the front row, Denis Buckley is set to become only the third player to reach the 250 cap mark for Connacht, with John Muldoon and Michael Swift the other two players to reach the milestone.

Buckley starts alongside Bealham and Dave Heffernan in the front row, with O’Connor joining Murray in the second row.

Cian Prendergast captains Connacht at number eight, with Josh Murphy and Conor Oliver also starting in the backrow.

A six-two split on the Connacht bench sees only one change, with Paul Boyle coming in for Sean Jansen, who has linked up with the Emerging Ireland squad.

Connacht:

15. Santiago Cordero

14. Mack Hansen

13. Piers O’Conor

12. Cathal Forde

11. Shane Jennings

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Niall Murray

5. David O’Connor

6. Josh Murphy

7. Conor Oliver

8. Cian Prendergast (capt)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Sam Illo

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton

21. Caolin Blade

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Paul Boyle

Sharks:

15. Jordan Hendrikse

14. Eduan Keyter

13. Jurenzo Julius

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Ethan Hooker

10. Siya Masuku

9. Bradley Davids

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Dylan Richardson

3. Ruan Dreyer

4. Jason Jenkins

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. James Venter

7. Vincent Tshituka (capt)

8. Manu Tshituka

Replacements: