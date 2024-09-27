Advertisement
Finlay Bealham. James Crombie/INPHO
Bealham returns for Connacht as Buckley reaches 250 caps

Pete Wilkins’ team host the Sharks in Galway on Saturday.
12.31pm, 27 Sep 2024
CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has made four changes to side that narrowly lost to Munster for tomorrow’s URC round two clash with the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV], with Ireland international Finlay Bealham set to make his first appearance of the season.

Bealham comes into the team alongside Niall Murray and Shane Jennings, while David O’Connor is handed a debut in the Connacht second row.

There is only one change in the Connacht backline, with Jennings replacing the injured Shayne Bolton on the wing. Santiago Cordero and Mack Hansen complete the Connacht back three, with Piers O’Conor and Cathal Forde continuing in midfield.

Scrum-half Ben Murphy and out-half Josh Ioane again start in the halfbacks after both players impressed on debut against Munster.

In the front row, Denis Buckley is set to become only the third player to reach the 250 cap mark for Connacht, with John Muldoon and Michael Swift the other two players to reach the milestone.

Buckley starts alongside Bealham and Dave Heffernan in the front row, with O’Connor joining Murray in the second row. 

Cian Prendergast captains Connacht at number eight, with Josh Murphy and Conor Oliver also starting in the backrow.

A six-two split on the Connacht bench sees only one change, with Paul Boyle coming in for Sean Jansen, who has linked up with the Emerging Ireland squad.

Connacht:

  • 15. Santiago Cordero
  • 14. Mack Hansen
  • 13. Piers O’Conor
  • 12. Cathal Forde 
  • 11. Shane Jennings
  • 10. Josh Ioane 
  • 9. Ben Murphy
  • 1. Denis Buckley
  • 2. Dave Heffernan
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Niall Murray
  • 5. David O’Connor
  • 6. Josh Murphy
  • 7. Conor Oliver
  • 8. Cian Prendergast (capt)

Replacements:

  • 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin 
  • 17. Peter Dooley 
  • 18. Sam Illo
  • 19. Oisín Dowling
  • 20. Shamus Hurley-Langton 
  • 21. Caolin Blade 
  • 22. David Hawkshaw
  • 23. Paul Boyle 

Sharks: 

  • 15. Jordan Hendrikse
  • 14. Eduan Keyter
  • 13. Jurenzo Julius
  • 12. Andre Esterhuizen
  • 11. Ethan Hooker
  • 10. Siya Masuku 
  • 9. Bradley Davids
  • 1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
  • 2. Dylan Richardson
  • 3. Ruan Dreyer
  • 4. Jason Jenkins
  • 5. Gerbrandt Grobler
  • 6. James Venter
  • 7. Vincent Tshituka (capt)
  • 8. Manu Tshituka 

Replacements:

  • 16. Fez Mbatha
  • 17. Trevor Nyakane
  • 18. Hanro Jacobs
  • 19. Corne’ Rahl
  • 20. Reniel Hugo
  • 21. Tino Mavesere
  • 22. Tian Meyer
  • 23. Gurswin Wehr
