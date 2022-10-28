Butler reaches 100 caps as Murray and Byrne in line to make Connacht debuts

JARRAD BUTLER WILL make his 100th Connacht appearance in tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship trip to the Ospreys [KO 7.35pm].

Butler joined the western province in 2017 and spent three seasons as captain.

Advertisement

“Jarrad reaching 100 caps is a brilliant achievement,” said Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

“He’s a genuine leader within the group both on and off the field, and it’s a testament to him that he has hit a century of appearances in just six seasons with us.”

Lock Darragh Murray and winger Adam Byrne are both in line to make their Connacht debuts at Swansea.com Stadium having been named among the replacements.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Connacht (v Ospreys):

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Alex Wootton

13. Tom Farrell

12. David Hawkshaw

11. John Porch

10. Jack Carty (C)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements:

16.Grant Stewart

17. Jordan Duggan

18.Sam Illo

19. Darragh Murray

20. Paul Boyle

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Tom Daly

23. Adam Byrne

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.