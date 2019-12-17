This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Connacht to increase capacity for festive fixture against Munster

Additional terracing will be installed for at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the Sportsground.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 10:32 AM
a-general-view-of-the-sportsground-ahead-of-game The Sportsground will play host to the meeting of Connacht and Munster this weekend. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CONNACHT RUGBY ARE to increase the capacity of the Sportsground in order to cope with the demand for tickets for Saturday’s game against Munster [KO 5.15pm].

On the back of a thrilling Heineken Champions Cup victory over Gloucester, Andy Friend’s side will have home advantage again when they return to Guinness Pro14 duty this weekend.

The province announced this morning that the high volume of ticket sales has convinced them to install additional terracing for the visit of Johann van Graan’s team, who travel to Galway having been beaten by defending European champions Saracens on Saturday.

“Our Christmas interpro with Munster always creates a huge demand for tickets and this year has seen an unprecedented level of ticket sales,” said Brian Mahony, head of commercial and marketing at Connacht Rugby.

“To meet this demand, we have increased our capacity for the game to our maximum of 8,129. The additional terracing will be installed at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the ground.

“These Christmas interpros create an incredible atmosphere and supporters are advised to purchase tickets early and arrive on time for the game on Saturday evening.”

Saturday’s fixture will also feature a world record attempt for the greatest number of people wearing high visibility vests in the same location, which is part of a road safety campaign launched by Portwest, a commercial partner of Connacht Rugby. 

Munster currently hold a one-point lead over Connacht at the top of Pro14 Conference B.

Bernard Jackman joined Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell in studio to chat about the remarkable John Cooney and the Ireland captaincy. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

