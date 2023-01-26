Irish U21 captain Conor Coventry leaves West Ham on loan

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 captain Conor Coventry has left West Ham United on loan, joining Rotherham of the Championship on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has played seven times for West Ham this season, making a brief appearance off the bench for his Premier League debut against Manchester City at the start of the season. He also played regularly in Europe, starting two of the Hammers’ group games in the Europa Conference League.

With game-time at the London Stadium now limited with the club in the thick of a relegation battle, Coventry will now spend the rest of the season in the Championship.

“I am buzzing to be here”, said Coventry. “I had a really good chat with the gaffer [Matt Taylor] and I really like what he is trying to build here and his vision for the team. It was a really good conversation with him and hopefully we can do well as a team.”

Coventry spent the first half of last season on loan at Peterborough in the Championship, and then returned to West Ham before finishing the season in League One with MK Dons.

He was called up to the Irish senior squad in March 2021 but did not make an appearance, and still awaits his senior debut.

Rotherham are 20th in the Championship, five points clear of the drop zone.