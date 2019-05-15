Ireland U21 defender Masterson reportedly set to leave Liverpool

Masterson started in Stephen Kenny's first competitive match as Ireland U21 boss in March.

IT LOOKS LIKE promising Irish centre-half Conor Masterson could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer.

The former Lucan United schoolboy has been with the Reds for the past seven years, and worked his way up to become a regular for their U23s.

Highly rated by Jurgen Klopp, the 20-year-old has often trained with the first team and even featured as an unused substitute on three occasions.

Masterson was named on the bench in an FA Cup tie against Exeter in January 2016, for the Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Liverpool in April 2018 and again that same month for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

However, injuries over the past year haven’t helped his development.

His contract expires at the end of the season and, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Premier League runners-up and Champions League finalists will not be renewing it.

There are high hopes for Masterson among Ireland fans, who looked assured alongside Dara O’Shea at centre-half in Stephen Kenny’s first competitive game as U21 manager — a 2-0 win over Luxembourg at Tallaght Stadium back in March.

