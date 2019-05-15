This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 defender Masterson reportedly set to leave Liverpool

The young centre-half was named on the bench for the first team on three occasions.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 15 May 2019, 5:42 PM
20 hours ago 12,481 Views 24 Comments
https://the42.ie/4636426
Masterson started in Stephen Kenny's first competitive match as Ireland U21 boss in March.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IT LOOKS LIKE promising Irish centre-half Conor Masterson could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer. 

The former Lucan United schoolboy has been with the Reds for the past seven years, and worked his way up to become a regular for their U23s. 

Highly rated by Jurgen Klopp, the 20-year-old has often trained with the first team and even featured as an unused substitute on three occasions. 

Masterson was named on the bench in an FA Cup tie against Exeter in January 2016, for the Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Liverpool in April 2018 and again that same month for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. 

However, injuries over the past year haven’t helped his development. 

His contract expires at the end of the season and, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Premier League runners-up and Champions League finalists will not be renewing it. 

Manchester City v Liverpool - FA Youth Cup - Fourth Round - Academy Arena In the red of Liverpool. Source: EMPICS Sport

There are high hopes for Masterson among Ireland fans, who looked assured alongside Dara O’Shea at centre-half in Stephen Kenny’s first competitive game as U21 manager — a 2-0 win over Luxembourg at Tallaght Stadium back in March. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

