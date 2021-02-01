Shaughnessy joins Barry-Murphy's Irish contingent following Leeds United exit

CONOR SHAUGHNESSY HAS bid farewell to Leeds United after a four-and-a-half-year spell on the books at Elland Road.

The man from Galway has come to a mutual agreement for the termination of his contract with the Premier League club, which has allowed him to complete a move to Rochdale.

He has signed an 18-month deal with the League One outfit, who are managed by Cork native Brian Barry-Murphy.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international, who can operate in defence and midfield, made 15 first-team appearances for Leeds but the most recent of those came in August 2018 in a League Cup defeat to Preston North End.

Since then, he has played 37 times across loan spells at Hearts, Mansfield Town and Burton Albion. The 24-year-old’s last competitive outing was for Burton in February 2020.

“There were a few clubs interested, but I had a really good conversation with the manager here about the way he plays,” Shaughnessy told Rochdale’s official website this afternoon.

“I’ve watched a few games, seen the style of play, and it’s really attractive football to me. It suits me as a player and how I like to play, so it was quite an easy decision.”

Despite sitting in 18th place in League One, Rochdale have been widely praised for their expansive brand of attacking football. Only leaders Hull City have scored more goals than Barry-Murphy’s side in the division so far this season.

Shaughnessy added: “I had the meeting with Brian, which went really well. I met the staff, had a good chat, and since then it’s been getting things sorted with Leeds.

“I’m so excited to get started now. I can’t wait to get on the pitch, play regular football, meet the lads and get right into it.”

By moving to Rochdale, Shaughnessy joins a sizeable Irish contingent which includes Gavin Bazunu, Eoghan O’Connell, Paul McShane, Jimmy Keohane and Jimmy Ryan.

Northern Ireland internationals Ryan McLaughlin and Matty Lund also ply their trade at Spotland, along with Derry native and former League of Ireland star Stephen Dooley.