Constitution Hill goes two from two on the Flat with victory at Kempton Park

CONSTITUTION HILL SHONE for the second time on the Flat, as his career on the level continued on a steep upward trajectory with victory under the floodlights at Kempton Park on Wednesday night.

So brilliant at Southwell last month and the 1-7 favourite for the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes in the hands of Ryan Moore, Nicky Henderson’s once-unbeatable hurdler was applauded into the paddock and never looked like letting his supporters in a decidedly sizeable crowd down.

A PERFECT 2⃣ from 2⃣ 💫



𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥, described by one enthusiastic punter beforehand as 'the Ronaldo of Racing', justifies cramped odds with the minimum of fuss under Ryan Moore.@sevenbarrows | @kemptonparkrace | @VirginBet pic.twitter.com/ul0cSdFzYN — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 25, 2026

Ridden in fifth place for much of the way with Roadlesstravelled taking them along, Moore edged his mount out from the two pole and once he asked for an effort it was always going to be race over, although Classical Allusion kept him honest in second in a race not run at a gallop that would have been to the market leader’s liking.