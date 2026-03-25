CONSTITUTION HILL SHONE for the second time on the Flat, as his career on the level continued on a steep upward trajectory with victory under the floodlights at Kempton Park on Wednesday night.
So brilliant at Southwell last month and the 1-7 favourite for the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes in the hands of Ryan Moore, Nicky Henderson’s once-unbeatable hurdler was applauded into the paddock and never looked like letting his supporters in a decidedly sizeable crowd down.
Ridden in fifth place for much of the way with Roadlesstravelled taking them along, Moore edged his mount out from the two pole and once he asked for an effort it was always going to be race over, although Classical Allusion kept him honest in second in a race not run at a gallop that would have been to the market leader’s liking.
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Constitution Hill goes two from two on the Flat with victory at Kempton Park
CONSTITUTION HILL SHONE for the second time on the Flat, as his career on the level continued on a steep upward trajectory with victory under the floodlights at Kempton Park on Wednesday night.
So brilliant at Southwell last month and the 1-7 favourite for the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes in the hands of Ryan Moore, Nicky Henderson’s once-unbeatable hurdler was applauded into the paddock and never looked like letting his supporters in a decidedly sizeable crowd down.
Ridden in fifth place for much of the way with Roadlesstravelled taking them along, Moore edged his mount out from the two pole and once he asked for an effort it was always going to be race over, although Classical Allusion kept him honest in second in a race not run at a gallop that would have been to the market leader’s liking.
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Constitution Hill Horse Racing Kempton Park perfect record