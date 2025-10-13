Late drama sees Cork City relegated

Cork City 1

Shelbourne 2

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY’S third Premier Division relegation in six seasons was confirmed with a flat performance in defeat to Shelbourne.

Given Shels’ three-day turnaround and City’s 10-day rest, one would’ve expected the visitors to be more susceptible to a lacklustre display in front of a season-low 1,611 crowd at Turner’s Cross.

Instead, Kerr McInroy put in a dominant performance, while Daniel Kelly handed the Reds the lead within three minutes.

Even after Seani Maguire gave City a late lifeline, Jack Henry-Francis condemned the Leesiders with his 88th-minute winner. That goal also pushed Shels back into the European places.

Just two days after their women’s team were confirmed as bottom-placed finishers in their league, the City men’s side followed suit. The last time the Leesiders safely completed a season in the top tier was 2019.

The FAI Cup final offers the last hope of a silver lining in 2025.

David Odumosu was a surprise starter between the sticks for City. The summer recruit from Cliftonville played his only previous league match three months ago. Conor Brann was named on the bench.

With Freddie Anderson on international duty with the USA U20s, captain Fiacre Kelleher came into the back five.

Having delayed Shamrock Rovers’ coronation on Friday, Shelbourne boss Joey O’Brien switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation and made five changes. One was enforced due to Paddy Barrett’s red card. In came captain Mark Coyle, Lewis Temple, Ali Coote, Kelly, and John Martin.

Shels looked sharper as City players were twice caught in possession in the opening stages.

It took the visitors just two-and-a-half minutes to go ahead. Coyle picked up Odumosu’s loose clearance and fed McInroy. The Glaswegian’s gorgeous pass caught out the static defence as Kelly raced clear to drill into the top corner.

Josh Fitzpatrick gave City an outlet down the left. His overhit cross clipped the top of the crossbar to Wessel Speel’s relief. City’s only shot on target in the first half was an Alex Nolan effort straight at Speel.

Shels thought they had a second after 25 minutes. Referee Neil Doyle didn’t spot the offside flag against Kelly, whose shot was cleared off the line by Kelleher, before Harry Wood fired into the net. His celebrations were soon cut short.

Coote robbed a dawdling Rory Feely for their next chance, but Kelleher got across to block. The centre-back prevented another two attempts from hitting the target before half-time.

Despite Shels’ 62% stranglehold on possession, the 14-4 half-time tackle count in their favour highlighted City’s lethargy. Maguire cut a particularly isolated figure up front.

Shels almost coughed up a comical leveller on the resumption. James Norris’s pass across his own goal was picked off by Kitt Nelson, only for Speel to get in the way.

City got off a handful more shots through Darragh Crowley, Evan McLaughlin, Charlie Lyons, and Kelleher. None hit the target.

It was a better second-half showing, but Shels didn’t look shaken until a 76th-minute goalmouth scramble. Maguire was left unmarked at the far post, but at full stretch, he couldn’t force his shot on target.

Their lifeline arrived within three minutes. McLaughlin’s corner was contested by Kelleher, and the ball fell for Maguire to turn in.

That led to a lively finish. Three months after leaving City for Shels, Milan Mbeng’s every touch was booed. The right-back had two chances, but couldn’t score either.

For a finish, McInroy won back possession, and though his initial shot was blocked by Lyons, he kept his composure to square for Henry-Francis to tap in.

That sparked chants against the club ownership, with the home fans singing ‘We want Usher out’.

Meanwhile, in the First Division tonight, Finn Harps drew 1-1 with Kerry in Ballybofey.

Luke Palmer put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot just before half-time, but Shaunie Bradley’s 71st-minute goal ensured the points were shared.

CORK CITY: David Odumosu; Darragh Crowley, Fiacre Kelleher, Rory Feely, Charlie Lyons (Charlie Hanover 90+4), Josh Fitzpatrick; Alex Nolan (Charlie Lutz 86), Greg Bolger (Seán Murray 74), Evan McLaughlin, Kitt Nelson (Benny Couto 74); Seani Maguire.

SHELBOURNE: Wessel Speel; Mark Coyle, Lewis Temple, James Norris (Tyreke Wilson 55); Milan Mbeng, Jack Henry-Francis, Kerr McInroy, Daniel Kelly (Evan Caffrey 66); Harry Wood (Seán Boyd 55), Ali Coote (JJ Lunney 66); John Martin (Mipo Odubeko 81).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).