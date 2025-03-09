Cork fire six goals to defeat Clare in game that sees three sent-off

Cork 6-20

Clare 0-23

Eoin Brennan reports from Zimmer Biomet Páirc Uí Chíosóg

CORK MAINTAINED THEIR bid for a Division 1A hurling league final place as they fired six goals to sweep past Clare in Ennis today.

The Cork victory relegated Clare to Division 1B in the process with Brian Hayes starring as he scored a hat-trick.

Declan Dalto also impressed for Cork with 2-6 and Shane Barrett grabbed the opening goal in a game that saw three players - Peter Duggan and David Fitzgerald for Clare, Cormac O’Brien for Cork – sent-off in the second half.

More to follow…