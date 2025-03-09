Eoin Brennan reports from Zimmer Biomet Páirc Uí Chíosóg
CORK MAINTAINED THEIR bid for a Division 1A hurling league final place as they fired six goals to sweep past Clare in Ennis today.
The Cork victory relegated Clare to Division 1B in the process with Brian Hayes starring as he scored a hat-trick.
Declan Dalto also impressed for Cork with 2-6 and Shane Barrett grabbed the opening goal in a game that saw three players - Peter Duggan and David Fitzgerald for Clare, Cormac O’Brien for Cork – sent-off in the second half.
Advertisement
More to follow…
Related Reads
Waterford hit 7-34 to clinch hurling league promotion, Down go up after win in Kerry
Four red cards shared Tipperary claim nine-point win over Kilkenny
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cork fire six goals to defeat Clare in game that sees three sent-off
Cork 6-20
Clare 0-23
Eoin Brennan reports from Zimmer Biomet Páirc Uí Chíosóg
CORK MAINTAINED THEIR bid for a Division 1A hurling league final place as they fired six goals to sweep past Clare in Ennis today.
The Cork victory relegated Clare to Division 1B in the process with Brian Hayes starring as he scored a hat-trick.
Declan Dalto also impressed for Cork with 2-6 and Shane Barrett grabbed the opening goal in a game that saw three players - Peter Duggan and David Fitzgerald for Clare, Cormac O’Brien for Cork – sent-off in the second half.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Clare Cork GAA Hurling League Rebels