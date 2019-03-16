Cork come from behind to beat Kilkenny in Division 1A relegation battle

Cork 2-15

Kilkenny 1-16

CORK PRODUCED A rousing finish to come from behind to defeat Kilkenny in this afternoon’s Division 1A relegation battle, with Jamie Coughlan’s goal proving crucial at Nowlan Park.

John Meyler’s side found themselves behind for much of the game despite enjoying large swathes of possession, before firing 1-2 without reply to snatch a two-point win over the Cats.

The victory means Cork will play in Group A of Division 1 next year alongside Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Galway and Westmeath, with Brian Cody’s Kilkenny set to face Wexford, Clare, Dublin, Laois and Carlo in 2020.

Points from James Maher and Richie Hogan put Kilkenny into a 1-15 to 1-12 lead and in a strong position heading towards the final 10 minutes, but Cork finished strongly to take the spoils.

Meanwhile, Armagh assured themselves of Division 2 football next year with a hard-fought victory over Fermanagh at St Oliver Plunket Park this afternoon.

Substitute Ethan Rafferty struck the vital blow for Armagh as they record a 1-09 to 1-06 win, a result which damages Fermanagh’s hopes of promotion to Division 1.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: