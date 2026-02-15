Goals from O'Callaghan and Cronin help Cork to victory over Offaly

Cork 3-15

Offaly 0-19

GOALS MADE THE DIFFERENCE for Cork in Tullamore today as the Rebels secured a third win out of three games to sit on top of Division 2. In the process they inflicted a third straight defeat on Offaly.

Cork were up 2-9 to 0-6 at half time, Colm O’Callaghan scoring two goals. Mark Cronin added a third just after half time. Offaly rallied but couldn’t reel Cork in.

More to follow . . .