Goals from O'Callaghan and Cronin help Cork to victory over Offaly
Cork 3-15
Offaly 0-19
GOALS MADE THE DIFFERENCE for Cork in Tullamore today as the Rebels secured a third win out of three games to sit on top of Division 2. In the process they inflicted a third straight defeat on Offaly.
Cork were up 2-9 to 0-6 at half time, Colm O’Callaghan scoring two goals. Mark Cronin added a third just after half time. Offaly rallied but couldn’t reel Cork in.
More to follow . . .
