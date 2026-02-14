Cormac Comerford sits in 46th place after first run of Olympic giant slalom in Bormio

CORMAC COMERFORD FINISHED 12 spots higher than his bib ranking suggested in the first run of the men’s giant slalom event at the Winter Olympic Games in Bormio this morning.

The Dubliner survived an early scare when his forearm guard got caught in a gate on the Stelvio slope to finish in 46th place (out of 81) with a time of 1.24.42, just over 10 seconds off the Brazilian leader.

The giant slalom discipline is one of four alpine skiing events the 29-year-old is participating in and sees competitors travel for about 90 seconds downhill between gates. The track has wider curves compared to the special slalom, and the gates are used to mark the course instead of poles.

Comerford had to be told by journalists when he crossed the finish line that he had lost his equipment on an early gate.

“I didn’t even notice,” he said, looking quizzically at his hand.

“I was going full gas,” he added with a laugh.

Despite having the added challenge of locating a new guard and “a couple of technical errors on the right foot”, the Olympian was satisfied with his first turn down the slope.

“The placing is alright. I’ve jumped up at least 10 spots so that’s nice,” he said.

“There’s a lot of time to be gained, though. I was just catching a feeling there. The conditions are really good, so there is nothing to lose on the second run.”

The slopes have held up “brilliantly”, according to the skier, which should allow him to take more risks this afternoon.

“There were a couple of bumpy turns but overall I was surprised with how well the slope is holding up. I know I can push a little harder,” he explained. “I don’t have to hold back so much on the second run.”

After three runs down Stelvio, Comerford was also relieved that concerns about how his own body would hold up were assuaged.

“I thought I’d be a bit more tight at the end,” he said. “So I’m happy with my form after all the Super G and downhill.”

“I knew it would be a challenge to recover well, so I’m just glad that the physical shape is there.”

Family and friends made the journey to north Italy for the second half of his busy Olympic experience and were on the snow as he came down today.

“I heard the crowd going – I’d say they got them all hyped up,” he said of the freshly landed Irish contingent.

“I don’t know exactly where they were standing, but I heard them when I was coming down. Probably not what you should be hearing when you’re in the middle of your Olympic run but, ah, they’re great.

“It’s nice that I’m able to share it with them. Most of them have never seen me race before, so this is their first experience of ski racing – they’re in for a treat.”

The second run which will decide podium positions and final placings starts at 12.30pm (Irish time). The top 30 skiers race in reverse order. Comerford will be the 46th competitor down the course.