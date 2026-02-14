'I was blown away by the response this week' – Izuchukwu makes impact on Six Nations debut

IT DOESN’T TAKE long to work out Cormac Izuchukwu enjoyed his first Six Nations appearance. The man who started in the Ireland six jersey against Italy walks into the press conference room and, jokingly, encourages a round of applause.

It’s no surprise Izuchukwu wants to soak his moment up, as it’s been a long time coming. The Ulster player first represented Ireland against Fiji in November 2024, and would surely have been used more if not for a frustrating run of injury issues. Today marked just cap number four for the Offaly man, who also featured against Georgia and Portugal on last year’s summer tour.

This was a big occasion, but one Izuchukwu rose too. He was Ireland’s 24th man in Paris last week, and felt that experience helped steel him for what to expect today.

“It’s mental, because for me at the France game, such a big stage and I had a taste of it from sitting on the bench as the 24th man. But then I treat every Ireland game just like an Ireland game. They’re all so special to me, whether it’s Portugal or Fiji or Georgia or whatever, they mean the world to me.

Izuchukwu walks out ahead of the match. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“But I was blown away [this week] by the response from social media, online, my family, it’s such a big deal to them. [Playing in the] Six Nations, maybe I didn’t grasp it as much as I should have, so that was a shock, but I kind of came to terms with it the last couple of days, got my head around it and then just got stuck in.”

That he did, offering a solid option at Ireland’s lineout and getting up to steal one Italian throw.

“No shock to anyone, anyone who plays six for Ireland usually is used and used well [at the lineout], so I was happy enough to get up, got lucky sometimes in defence.

“I thought I picked my spots well, we had a plan going in. Just, their drill is class, they get double top height every time and unlucky not to steal a couple more, just got the one, but happy enough.”

It’s been another stop-start season for a player who has been no stranger to injury problems in recent years. The 26-year-old has been limited to just five caps for Ulster this season as a result of toe, ankle and foot problems.

“Obviously I’ve had a pretty crap season. I’ve been injured for the whole season, played like four or five games, haven’t played since December (early January) I think.

“I met a surgeon recently and I was supposed to get surgery and stuff, and said I’d give it one more shot and then all of a sudden you’re playing again, so it’s class. It’s unbelievable. I was delighted.”

Izuchukwu clarified that surgery was tabled amid fears his injuries could linger into next season, but after avoiding the surgeon’s knife he was able to recover to earn a spot in Farrell’s Six Nations squad.

And after a positive outing on his first Six Nations appearance, Izuchukwu will be pushing for further inclusion across the remaining rounds of the championship.

“For me, if you look at the squad and who’s there, a lot of the lads are the best players in the world in their position.

Izuchukwu contests with Italy's Niccolo Cannone at a lineout. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“And if not then they should be viewed that way. Everyone on that team is so good. When I come in here I feel like I am in the best team in the world with the best players in the world. That’s all that really matters for me.”

And it’s an Ireland squad with strong Ulster representation. The province had five players in today’s matchday 23, with Izuchukwu joining Stuart McCloskey, Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney.

Baloucoune was the official player of the match, while McCloskey was outstanding as he mixed strong ball-carrying with some wonderful offloads.

“It’s no shock because Stu has been class for the last 10 years. He’s been unbelievable for Ulster and if you watch us play or watch him play for Ireland he has always been good. Rob obviously, a complete joke when he was on today.

“Then there’s boys like Tom Stewart, Doakie and Jude (Postlethwaite) still to get their first shots. It’s class. It’s nice to come in with your [provincial] teammates but at the same time you’re playing for Ireland so you have to get around the lads.

“It’s great to be playing with lads like James (Ryan) and Tadhg Beirne, Big Joe, lads I would look up to. Eddie (Edogbo) too. It’s special.”