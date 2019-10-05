All-Ireland champs Corofin are closing in on 7-in-a-row in Galway after defeating Salthill

Corofin 1-16

Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-9

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Corofin are just one game away from a record-equalling seven Galway SFC titles in a row after victory over Salthill/Knocknacarra at Tuam Stadium in today’s semi-final

Ronan Steede’s fortuitous goal meant the holders had a big 1-9 to 0-4 lead at the interval but they dominated the half from start to finish.

Robert Finnerty and Andrew Butler scored goals to put a gloss on the scoreline for Salthill/Knocknacarra but Corofin cruised through. Kieran Fitzgerald and Micheál Lundy dropped out of the Corofin starting 15 before throw-in due to injury.

Corofin’s Jason Leonard won the toss and opted to play against the breeze. But Kevin O’Brien’s side signalled their intent early when Dylan Wall and Martin Farragher (two) opened up a 0-3 to 0-0 lead.

Ian Burke fisted a point and Steede caught Robert Finnerty’s first scoreable free on the goal-line after it dropped short. The signs were ominous and Ian Burke had time to turn and shoot his second point on the quarter-of-an-hour mark.

It was the 16th minute when Paddy Culhane finally registered Salthill/Knocknacarra’s first score from a free but that was cancelled out by Leonard (free). Robert Finnerty landed a free into the town goal but the north Galway outfit caused havoc every time they attacked. Gary Sice was the latest to get among the scores.

Gearoid Armstrong and Robert Finnerty scored back-to-back points for Salthill-Knocknacarra for the first time, however Dylan McHugh snuffed out thoughts of a comeback.

The killer goal came with four minutes of normal time remaining in the first half. Steede’s shot from near halfway evaded the clutches of Ruairí Lavelle and ended up in the net.

Leonard added a point from a ’45 and there was a long way back as Corofin took an eight-point lead into the break.

Gavin Duffy’s foul, and subsequent yellow card, allowed Leonard tap over his third point on the resumption. That soon became four points.

Robert Finnerty and Gary Sice traded points and to their credit Salthill/Knocknacarra never gave up the forlorn cause.

Robert Finnerty and Ruairí Lavelle ate into the lead only for Sice to kick a simple free and push the lead out to 1-13 to 0-7. Finnerty blasted his penalty past Bernard Power in the 46th minute and even though Butler also found the net in added time Corofin held on.

Scorers for Corofin: Ronan Steede 1-1, Jason Leonard 0-4 (0-2f, 0-2 ’45), Gary Sice 0-3 (0-2f), Ian Burke 0-3, Martin Farragher 0-2, Dylan McHugh 0-1, Dylan Wall 0-1, Michael Farragher 0-1.

Scorers for Salthill/Knocknacarra: Robert Finnerty 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Andrew Butler 1-1, Gearoid Armstrong 0-2, Paddy Culhane 0-1 (0-1f), Ruairí Lavelle 0-1 (0-1 ’45).

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

2. Ross Mahon

17. Cathal Silke

4. Liam Silke

5. Ciaran McGrath

6. Dylan McHugh

7. Conor Cunningham

8. Kieran Molloy

9. Ronan Steede

10. Gary Sice

11. Dylan Wall

12. Jason Leonard

13. Ian Burke

14. Martin Farragher

21. Darragh Silke

Substitutes

18. Gavin Burke for L Silke (46)

26. Michael Farragher for Cunningham (49)

22. Colin Brady for D Silke (56)

24. Conor Newell for Sice (56)

28. Ciaran Brady for Leonard (60)

23. Dylan Canney for Wall (61)

Salthill-Knocknacarra

1. Ruairí Lavelle

2. David Connaughton

3. Eoin McFadden

4. William Finnerty

24. Eoin Tinney

6. Finian Hanley

7. Gavin Duffy

8. John Maher

9. Robert Butler

10. Sean Ó Leidhinn

11. Gearoid Armstrong

12. Marcus Mac Donnchadha

13. Cathal Sweeney

14. Robert Finnerty

15. Paddy Culhane

Substitutes

23. Mikey Culhane for Butler (30)

25. Robert Walzer for P Culhane (45)

19. Andrew Butler for Tinney (49)

22. Aiden Halloran for Mac Donnchadha (56)

Referee: Austin O’Connell

