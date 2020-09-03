This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 3 September, 2020
Zero positive Covid tests means green light given for Pro14 semis

Leinster, Munster and Ulster are all in action this weekend.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 11:57 AM
The Aviva Stadium where tomorrow's Leinster-Munster semi-final will take place.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Aviva Stadium where tomorrow's Leinster-Munster semi-final will take place.
The Aviva Stadium where tomorrow's Leinster-Munster semi-final will take place.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE IRFU CONFIRMED this morning that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster, Munster and Ulster has produced zero positive results. 

In total there were 234 players and staff tested across the three provinces who will play Pro14 semi-finals this weekend.  The seven IRFU match officials involved in the weekend’s fixtures have also produced zero positive results.  

Accordingly, the staff and players from Leinster, Munster, Ulster and the match officials have been cleared to participate in this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 semi-finals. Players and staff are currently tested each match week.

To date there have been 1472 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group and nine positive tests reported from the academies.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

