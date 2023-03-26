Permission given for Croke Park and Casement Park to be included in Euro 2028 bid

PERMISSION HAS BEEN granted for Croke Park and Casement Park to be to be included in a formal bid for the 2028 European Soccer Championships.

The decision was reached at a meeting of GAA Central Council this weekend, where a range of calls were made covering various areas in Gaelic Games.

Croke Park and Casement Park were both included on a shortlist of 14 venues on the proposed joint bid between Ireland and the UK to host Euro 2028. That list must be whittled down to 10 by next month.

Casement Park has not been in use since 2013, and plans to upgrade it have proved to be extremely challenging. However, Ulster GAA have expressed their hope to have games played there by late 2025.

Among the other decisions taken at the Central Council meeting include prohibiting “the promotion of charities, campaigns etc. on playing gear.” This called was based on the belief that “there are other ways to promote these without modifying playing gear.”