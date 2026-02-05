Dallas deals Davis to Wizards in blockbuster NBA trade: report

ANTHONY DAVIS, A 10-time NBA All-Star forward, was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to Washington in a blockbuster deal involving eight players and five NBA Draft picks, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Davis, the top overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, was traded to the Mavs last February by the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal that sent Luka Doncic in the opposite direction.

On Wednesday, ESPN cited unnamed sources in reporting the Mavericks sent Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Wizards.

In exchange, Washington sent Dallas, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III plus two first-round draft picks and three second-round selections, according to the report.

The swap will give the Mavericks a first-round pick from Oklahoma City in this year’s NBA Draft and a 2030 first-round pick from the Wizards plus second-round choices in 2026, 2027 and 2029 obtained in prior deals with other clubs.

Several deals came ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, with Milwaukee’s Greek star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant of Memphis the biggest names also expected to be on the move.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made their deal for James Harden official on Wednesday, a day after multiple reports revealed the 11-time NBA All-Star guard was leaving the Los Angeles Clippers for the Cavs in exchange for guard Darius Garland.

“James Harden has cemented himself as an all-time great in this league and he adds another elite playmaker and All-NBA talent to our roster,” Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said.

“We’re excited about the impact he will have on our group and our championship aspirations. His presence will elevate our offense, create opportunities for teammates and bring valuable playoff experience at both ends of the floor.”

Davis, 32, has struggled with injuries over many years. He has averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocked shots and 1.1 steals in 20 games for Dallas this season.

His career averages are 24.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest.

The Wizards, second-worst in the Eastern Conference at 13-36, add Davis to a lineup that includes four-time NBA All-Star guard Trae Young, obtained last month in a deal with Atlanta.

The Mavericks, 19-31 and on a five-game losing skid, add financial flexibility plus future draft picks to help rebuild the squad around star rookie Cooper Flagg.

- Paul on the move -

Another ESPN report had Chris Paul sent to Toronto in a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. The Nets landed Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-round pick and cash.

The Raptors reportedly will not require Clippers guard Paul to report to the team and might deal him away.

The Golden State Warriors, one of the teams said to be angling to acquire Antetokounmpo, are trading forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for center Kristaps Porzingis, The Athletic reported.

That deal would see 23-year-old Kuminga’s tumultuous tenure with the Warriors end after four-plus years during which he was often overlooked by Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Another reported deal sent Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 first-round draft choice plus three second-round selections.

The reigning champion Thunder also were involved in a deal that saw the Chicago Bulls trade Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. to the Charlotte Hornets for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round choices, ESPN reported.

– © AFP 2026