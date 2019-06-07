Man United make first summer signing with capture of James

The 21-year-old is capped at senior level by Wales.

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE agreed terms in principle over a deal for Swansea City winger Daniel James, the two clubs have announced.

The Wales international will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing as manager, with United expected to pay £15million up front and a further £3m due in add-ons.

James almost joined Leeds United in January, only for the transfer to fall through after the Championship clubs failed to reach an agreement. Interest from Old Trafford emerged after the 21-year-old turned in a series of sparkling displays in the FA Cup.

He scored a stunning solo goal against Brentford in the fifth round in February and also impressed in a breathless quarter-final defeat to Manchester City the following month.

“Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex,” said a statement from Manchester United.

“Further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week.”

James netted five times in all during a breakthrough 2018-19 season for Swansea, as well as once for Wales in their Euro 2020 qualifying win over Slovakia.

