Cork City sign Swedish attacker Daniel Krezic

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of Swedish attacker Daniel Krezic.

The 26-year-old joins from Dagerfors, having previously played for fellow Swedish top-flight side Varberg.

“I am really excited to be at Cork City,” said Krezic, who represented North Macedonia at underage level.

“It is a new adventure for me and I am really looking forward to helping the team in the season ahead. I am fast winger, I like to attack and take defenders on one-on-one, and I hope I can add some goals and assists to the team.

“I know Albin (Winbo), I played with him in Varberg for a year, so I spoke to him before coming over. Of course it is easier when you know somebody; he had only good things to say about the club and the team environment, so it was very good to hear that, and I am very happy to be here.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy added: “Daniel is a good player and he will add to our attacking options.

“He’s played for the last few years in the top division in Sweden, so he has played at a good level and he has good experience. We are very pleased to have him at the club and we are looking forward to seeing him in action soon.”

