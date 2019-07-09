'What the f***'s going on?' - Daniel Sturridge pleads with burglars to return his missing dog

DANIEL STURRIDGE HAS taken to social media to plead for information about his missing dog.

In an Instagram post, the ex-Liverpool striker revealed that his house in Los Angeles has been broken into, with a number of items — including his Pomeranian Lucci — taken.

He went on to offer a reward in an effort to find the pet.

“Listen, I’ll pay you anything,” Sturridge said. “I’m dead serious.

“I want to know who took my shit. I want to know what’s gone on. I want to know why they’ve took my dog and bags from upstairs. I want to know what the fuck’s going on.

“How can you break into someone’s house in LA and take somebody’s dog? Are you crazy?”

The 29-year-old England striker was released by Liverpool at the end of last season, and is spending some time in California.

He followed up the video by posting several images of Lucci. Here’s one of the pair together:

Sturridge and Lucci. Source: Instagram

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!