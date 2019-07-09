This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'What the f***'s going on?' - Daniel Sturridge pleads with burglars to return his missing dog

The former Liverpool striker has offered a reward to whoever broke into his house in Los Angeles.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,453 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4717091

DANIEL STURRIDGE HAS taken to social media to plead for information about his missing dog. 

In an Instagram post, the ex-Liverpool striker revealed that his house in Los Angeles has been broken into, with a number of items — including his Pomeranian Lucci — taken. 

He went on to offer a reward in an effort to find the pet. 

“Listen, I’ll pay you anything,” Sturridge said. “I’m dead serious. 

“I want to know who took my shit. I want to know what’s gone on. I want to know why they’ve took my dog and bags from upstairs. I want to know what the fuck’s going on. 

“How can you break into someone’s house in LA and take somebody’s dog? Are you crazy?”

The 29-year-old England striker was released by Liverpool at the end of last season, and is spending some time in California.  

He followed up the video by posting several images of Lucci. Here’s one of the pair together: 

Sturridge dog Sturridge and Lucci. Source: Instagram

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie