Monday 30 May 2022
World number two Medvedev dumped out of French Open in straight sets defeat

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic will face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final.

By AFP Monday 30 May 2022, 10:07 PM
Image: Jean-Francois Badias
Image: Jean-Francois Badias

WORLD NUMBER TWO Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the French Open by Marin Cilic in the last 16 on Monday in straight sets.

Former US Open champion Cilic eased to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win in just 1hr 45 min on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Medvedev followed fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the tournament after the 2021 runner-up was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune earlier in the day.

Cilic, ranked 23, will face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in his third career Roland Garros quarter-final.

Medvedev, the reigning US Open champion, had enjoyed his best run in Paris 12 months ago when he reached the quarter-finals.

He hadn’t dropped a set at this year’s tournament, but was completely outplayed by the 33-year-old Cilic who broke serve five times.

Medvedev was unable to carve out a single break point as the Croatian got the better of the Russian for the first time in four meetings.

