Ireland defender Dara O'Shea signs new West Brom contract

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Dara O’Shea has signed a contract extension with West Brom.

The new deal will keep the 23-year-old at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

O’Shea came through West Brom’s youth system after joining the club in 2016, and made his first team debut in August 2019. He’s since made 66 appearances for the Baggies, scoring five goals.

The Dubliner has also been capped 13 times for Ireland, making his senior international debut against Finland in October 2020.

“Albion has been my home for six years and I’m delighted that will be the case for at least another three,” O’Shea said.

“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief.

I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started. I know I’m not the only one. The lads have all worked tirelessly throughout pre-season and now we’re counting down the days for the new season to get underway.”

West Brom manager Steve Bruce added: “Dara is a model professional and an excellent centre-half who I expect to play a big part in the coming campaign.

“He returned to fitness at the end of last season and has continued to grow stronger over the summer. I’m delighted we have been able to sign Dara up for another three years.

“Dara cares about Albion and is hungry for success here. I’m hopeful together we will be able to achieve that.”

