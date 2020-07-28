This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 defender O'Shea wins Young Player of the Year at promoted West Brom

The Dubliner enjoyed a breakout season with the Baggies as they secured a return to the Premier League.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 10:30 AM
9 minutes ago 191 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5161728
O'Shea made the right full-back position his own in the second half of the season.
Image: Mike Egerton
O'Shea made the right full-back position his own in the second half of the season.
O'Shea made the right full-back position his own in the second half of the season.
Image: Mike Egerton

DARA O’SHEA HAS been named West Brom’s Young Player of the Year. 

The 21-year-old defender enjoyed a breakout season at The Hawthorns, making 17 Championship appearances and scoring three goals as the Baggies earned automatic promotion to the Premier League. 

Dubliner O’Shea, who is comfortable across the backline, was selected at right full-back by manager Slaven Bilic in January and nailed down that position for the remainder of the campaign as they claimed runners-up spot in the Championship. 

The Dubliner, who signed a long-term deal with West Brom in January, was a regular at centre-half for Ireland’s U21s under Stephen Kenny and has been tipped to make the step up to the senior squad.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie