Ireland U21 defender O'Shea wins Young Player of the Year at promoted West Brom

O'Shea made the right full-back position his own in the second half of the season.

DARA O’SHEA HAS been named West Brom’s Young Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old defender enjoyed a breakout season at The Hawthorns, making 17 Championship appearances and scoring three goals as the Baggies earned automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Dubliner O’Shea, who is comfortable across the backline, was selected at right full-back by manager Slaven Bilic in January and nailed down that position for the remainder of the campaign as they claimed runners-up spot in the Championship.

The Dubliner, who signed a long-term deal with West Brom in January, was a regular at centre-half for Ireland’s U21s under Stephen Kenny and has been tipped to make the step up to the senior squad.

