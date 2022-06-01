Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

Russia's Kasatkina reaches first Grand Slam semi-final at French Open

The 25-year-old will face either Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula for a place in Saturday’s championship match.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 704 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5780282
Daria Kasatkina celebrates her win at the French Open.
Image: Matthieu Mirville
Daria Kasatkina celebrates her win at the French Open.
Daria Kasatkina celebrates her win at the French Open.
Image: Matthieu Mirville

DARIA KASATKINA REACHED her maiden Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory over fellow Russian, Veronika Kudermetova.

The 25-year-old Kasatkina, ranked at 20, will face either world number one Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula for a place in Saturday’s championship match.

Kasatkina, playing in her third career quarter-final at the Slams but first since 2018, has made the semis without dropping a set.

Kudermetova was in her first quarter-final at the majors and the tension was apparent as she committed 50 unforced errors and had to save 12 of 17 break points.

“You could see that the match was really nervous and tight, especially the tie-break,” said Kasatkina, a former junior champion in Paris.

“The last few points were super-tight. I’m happy at the end that I won. I’m happy to be in the semis for the first time.

She added: “My box were pretty nervous, especially at the end. Thank you guys and keep calm – it’s OK!”

The 25-year-old Kudermetova needed a medical timeout at 5-6 in the second set and battled to save four match points in the tiebreak.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Kasatkina, however, secured victory on her fifth match point courtesy of a sweetly-timed backhand drop shot.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie